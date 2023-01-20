Ex- Holland Star Baffled By Chelsea Swoop For Madueke

Former Netherlands winger ,John van ‘t Schip is surprised by Chelsea move for PSV Eindhoven winger, Noni Madueke.

Madueke has agreed a move to Chelsea after the latter reached agreement with PSV.

“A fantastic player. A lot of money for PSV, but I honestly don’t understand Chelsea,” Van ‘t Schip told Viaplay.



“They have Raheem Sterling and Hakim Ziyech doing well there at the moment. They have Christian Pulisic and they have that Ukrainian (Mykhaylo Mudryk).

“They need a type like Didier Drogba or Diego Costa, which they had in the past, because Kai Havertz is not a real number 9. They also did a good job of hiring João Félix… I think he was also suspended for the first three games.

“Then they buy Madueke now, with all those players they already have in the vanguard. I think it’s a crazy policy, to be honest. I hope for Madueke that he will play a lot and stay fit,…