‘It’s Always Difficult Playing Away To Lower Division Teams’

Barcelona coach, Xavi Hernandez has admitted that playing against teams from the lower divisions in Spain is always tough.

Xavi made this known despite Barcelona’s 5-0 win against Ceuta in round 16 of the Copa Del Rey on Thursday.

Robert Lewandowski scored a brace, Raphina, Ansu Fati and Frank Kessie were also on the score sheet in the rout.

Xavi extolled the quality of the Barcelona side in the duel against the lower division team but admitted it is never easy playing in such grounds.

“I emphasize the attitude of the team above all,” Football Espana quoted Xavi as saying.

“It’s very important and we had the experience of the other day against Intercity. It cost us but in the second half we were very good. It’s not easy coming to play at these grounds.”

The draws for the Copa del Rey quarter-finals will be held today (Friday).

The Catalans face Getafe next in a Laliga…