Jamaica Sprint Legend Bolt Loses $12 Million In Savings To Scam

Legendary Jamaica sprinter, Usain Bolt, was stunned to discover $12 million missing from an account he had with Kingston-based investment firm Stocks and Securities Ltd., according to his lawyer.

Bolt’s lawyer Linton P. Gordon in a phone interview recently told him there was only about $12,000 remaining in the account.

The account was part of Bolt’s retirement and lifetime savings.

Gordon provided The Associated Press with a copy of a letter sent to Stocks & Securities Limited demanding that the money be returned.

He said Bolt’s account once had 12.8 million dollars but now reflects a balance of only 12,000 dollars (£9,724).

“If this is correct, and we are hoping it is not, then a serious act of fraud larceny or a combination of both have been committed against our client,” Bolt’s lawyers say in the letter.

They threaten civil and criminal action if the money is not returned within 10 days.

Stocks & Securities Limited did not immediately respond to a request for…