Juventus Deducted 15 Points By Italian Football Federation

Juventus have been deducted 15 points following an investigation into the club’s past transfer dealings.

This was confirmed by Italy’s football federation (FIGC) on Friday.

The FIGC says Juventus used transfers to artificially boost their balance sheet.

The Turin-based club had been in third place but the penalty will drop them to 11th.

The sanction comes after the club’s board of directors, including president Andrea Agnelli and vice-president Pavel Nedved, resigned in November.

Also, the FIGC has hit Agnelli and the club’s former chief executive Maurizio Arrivabene with long bans.

In a statement in November, the outgoing board said their resignations were “considered to be in the best social interest to recommend that Juventus equip itself with a new board of directors to address these issues”.

Juventus were initially acquitted in an investigation in April 2022. The investigation concerned “revenues from player registration rights” between 2019 and 2021 and…