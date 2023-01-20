Leipzig Vs Bayern Headlines Matchday 16 Matchups

A pulsating fixture between two sides that found formidable form prior to theseason pause is the promise as we get back underway on Bundesliga Matchday 16. Both Leipzig and Bayern go into the game boasting respective 13-game unbeaten runs in all competitions, with Friday’s third-placed hosts a mere six points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern.

“Our task is to find our way back into the form that we were in during the first half of the season; that’s no easy feat,” said Leipzig coach Marco Rose ahead of what will be a 12th Bundesliga meeting between the teams. The 46-year-old – brought in to replace Domenico Tedesco last September – has overseen an awesome upturn in fortunes at the Red Bull Arena since his arrival. A haul of 23 points from his last 10 Bundesliga games in charge is matched only by weekend opponents Bayern. Leipzig also have the best home record in the top flight so far this term,winning 19 points on their own turf.

Rose added that his side are…