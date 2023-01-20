Real Madrid Boss Ancelotti Hails Copa Comeback Win Against Chukwueze’s Villarreal

Real Madrid head coach, Carlo Ancelotti hailed his players after they rallied back to beat Villarreal 3-2 in Thursday night’s Copa del Rey clash.

The European champions fought back from 2-0 down to beat Quique Sentien’s men

Ancelotti later said: “I was really angry at half-time and I decided to take a risk and press high up. We weren’t being forceful enough in our duels and I told them to wake up, there was still time to come back.

“They definitely woke up. It wasn’t a good first half and we can’t be playing like that. In the second period, it was an incredible reaction, as it always it. This club never gives up but we can’t wait until near the end of the game to react.

“We played a very poor first half and quite an unexpected second because it’s difficult to switch the dynamic like that after the first half we saw. The team showed great personality to turn things around. The second half is fantastic for our confidence. We didn’t give up and I’m sure you…