Restrictions On Gambling – GamStop, GamBan, OASIS And More

Everyone who’s ever been restricted by anything knows just how distracting and annoying it can be. Whether you are limited in your daily activities, working process, or even online gaming, the only thing you think about is how to avoid restrictions, how to find loopholes, or even how to get around these limitations. One of the best examples of annoying restrictions is GamStop and GamBan – UK’s exclusion schemes and OASIS Spielersperre which force players to self-exclude from online gaming for quite long periods of time. No matter the joining reason, once you are a part of either GamStop or GamBan, you are denied access to UK-based gambling establishments and betting websites for a period of 6 months, 1 year, or even 5 years.

Let me briefly tell you what exactly is GamStop and how it works. GamStop is a fundamental part of the UKGC (United Kingdom Gambling Commission), the UK’s main gambling regulator, and all it does is restrict British gamblers from online gambling,…