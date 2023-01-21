Bailly Defender Handed Seven-Game Ban

Manchester United loanee Eric Bailly has been issued a seven match ban for kung-fu kicking an opponent in the chest during a French Cup match, Daily Mail reports.

The incident occured in the 15th minute of Marseille’s 2-0 victory over fourth division side Hyeres, as Bailly and Almike Moussa N’Diaye both went for a bouncing ball.
The Côte d’Ivoire international was just beaten to the ball and he could not halt his momentum as he went crashing into N’Diaye, kicking him in the right-hand side of his chest.

With the opponent flattened, the referee had no option but to show Bailly a straight red card.

And according to French Publication La Provence, the 28-year-old has been issued a seven match ban.

Bailly is already two games into the ban, after he was forced to sit out their Ligue 1 victories over Troyes and Lorient.

It means though that he will miss their French Cup match with Rennes as well as their Ligue 1 clashes with Monaco, Nantes, Nice and Clermont…



Source: Complete Sports

