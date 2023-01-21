Chelsea Set Sight On Gusto

Chelsea have turned to Olympique Lyonnais full-back Malo Gusto as they continue to look for a back-up option to Reece James.

Gusto, 19, has emerged as a very exciting prospect in Ligue 1 and is considered to be one of the best young right-backs in Europe.

Chelsea have already spent €178.5 million this January, which could rise by a further €30m if add-on clauses in Mkyhailo Mudryk’s contract are met.

But, their winter spending doesn’t look set to stop, with the Blues keen on signing a central midfielder and a right-back. Their attempts to sign Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez earlier in the window were foiled by the Portuguese club, who refused to accept anything less than his €120m release clause, while Brighton’s Moises Caicedo is the latest target, although Chelsea have seen their first offer rejected by the Seagulls.

According to L’Equipe, Chelsea’s right-back search has seen them land on Gusto’s name, with the West London club interested in signing the Frenchman…