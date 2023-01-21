Ejuke Missing As Bochum Overcome Hertha Berlin

Super Eagles winger, Chidera Ejuke was missing in action as Bochum defeated Hertha Berlin 3-1 in Saturday’s Bundesliga game.

The Nigerian international has made 15 appearance and bagged 3 assists.

Philipp Hofmann netted the opening goal in the 22nd minute before Keven Schlotterbeck extended their lead in the 44th minute.

However, Hofmann scored his brace in the 56th minute with a well placed finish to earn the host the maximum points.

The win means Bochum sit 14th on 16 points while Hertha Berlin sit 17th on 14 points.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.