EPL: Iwobi In Action As West Ham Inflict Fourth Straight Defeat On Everton

It was another defeat for Alex Iwobi and Everton as they fell to a 2-0 defeat away to West Ham in Saturday’s Premier League tie.

The Toffees have now lost their last four games in all competitions.

Iwobi was in action for 90 minutes but could not help his side avoid defeat as they now occupy 19th place on 15 points.

A brace from Jarrod Bowen on 34 and 41 minutes saw West Ham return to winning ways after losing to Wolves.

At St Mary’s Joe Aribo was an unused substitute for Southampton who lost 1-0 to Aston Villa.

Going into the game Southgate had won their last three games which include a 2-0 win against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup.

Olie Watson was the hero for Villa as his 77th minute strike was enough to earn the win.

Southampton remain rooted bottom on the log with 15 points after 20 league games played.

At the King Power stadium Kelechi Iheanacho was on the bench for 90 minutes while Wilfred Ndidi was not in Brendan Rodgers’ squad as Leicester were held to a…