I Personally Offered Trossard To Arsenal

Leandro Trossard’s agent Josy Comhair says he personally offered Leondro Trossard to Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Having missed out on Mykhailo Mudryk following a protracted saga, the Gunners swiftly agreed a fee with Brighton over Trossard on Thursday.

The signing of a new wide forward was something Mikel Arteta prioritised this month as he bids to end Arsenal’s 19-year long wait for a League title.

Despite Manchester City’s win over Tottenham, the Gunners remain five points clear of the champions while also boasting a game in hand.

Now, they have strengthened their squad, with Trossard adding to Arteta’s options following an injury to Gabriel Jesus.

Standard Sport understand Arsenal will pay an initial £21m for the Belgian and the deal could rise by a further £5m should various add-ons be met.

Also Read: Copa Del Rey: ‘It’s Always Difficult Playing Away To Lower Division Teams’ —Barca Coach, Xavi

Speaking to football.london, Comhair said: “I personally…