Liverpool Vs Chelsea – Predictions And Match Preview

Liverpool vs Chelsea – Liverpool will try to win again as they did in the FA Cup when they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0.

In that game, Liverpool had 42% of the possession, but only one of their seven shots on goal was successful. Harvey Elliott scored the goal for Liverpool (13′). With 11 shots on goal, Wolverhampton Wanderers managed to score twice.

In five of the last six matches in which Liverpool played, at least three goals were scored per game. In these encounters, the opposition scored ten goals while Liverpool netted nine.

We’ll have to see if this game allows that trend to continue. Prior to this game, Liverpool had won both their previous home league games.

Chelsea will be in a good mood for this game because they beat Crystal Palace 1-0 in their last Premier League…