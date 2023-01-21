Milner Admits Liverpool Not Playing Best Football, Long Way To Go

Liverpool full-back and former England international, James Milner, has admitted that his club are currently not playing great football and rates their overall performance so far in the ongoing 2022/23 Premier League season as ‘little steps in the right direction’ but still have a long way to go.

Liverpool and Chelsea played out a 0-0 draw at Anfield on Saturday, January 21, a result that left Milner reflecting on The Reds’ indifferent season so far.

Both teams had opportunities to score with Kai Havertz having a goal ruled out by VAR in the third minute for offside, and Cody Gakpo unable to convert his chances.

Milner who featured for 72 minutes in the match before being replaced by Trent Alexander-Anold, told Liverpoolfc.com that though it wasn’t a great game and result for Liverpool, there is an important takeway from the match.

“They’re not the best football matches that we’re playing but…