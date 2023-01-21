Premier League: Liverpool, Chelsea Share Spoils At Anfield

Liverpool and Chelsea played out a 0-0 draw in their Premier League clash at the Anfield on Saturday.

Kai Havertz had a goal disallowed for offside early in the game.

Both teams had chances to win the game but were unable to turn it to goal.

Mykhailo Mudryk did impress on his debut for Chelsea coming close to breaking the deadlock twice.

Both teams remain levelled on the same point in midtable.

Liverpool will face Wolverhampton Wanderers in their next league, while Chelsea will entertain Fulham.

