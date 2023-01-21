To Win, You Don’t Have To Come First –-Odegbami

In sport, winning is everything, but sometimes to win does not require coming First!

This is a fundamental lesson, not just in sports but in all of life. But it takes sport to provide the perfect model for this fundamental truism.

When the International Olympic Committee wanted to celebrate the Centennial Olympics, 100 years of the biggest non-political movement in the world that promotes global friendships, healthy competition amongst the world’s youths, and peace amongst all nations through its 4 yearly Olympic Games, it needed a simple and very clear demonstration of the authentic spirit and original motivation for the modern games that were resurrected in 1896 by Pierre de Coubertin. The IOC searched through its archives for pictures from its rich collection that best illustrate it’s essence and spirit.

It finally came up with the recorded footage of Nigeria’s 100 X 4 relay quartet of Beatrice Utondu, Faith Idehen, Christy Opara-Thompson and Mary Onyali at the…