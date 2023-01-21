‘We Are Feeling Confident’ —Odegaard Talks Tough Ahead Arsenal Vs Man United

Martin Odegaard has said Arsenal will go into Sunday’s Premier League clash with Manchester United full of confidence.

United handed Arsenal there only defeat in the league following a 3-1 win at Old Trafford.

Mikel Arteta’s side’s impressive run have seen them remain top in the league standings and are five points clear of champions Manchester City.

The Red Devils will make their second trip to the capital in the space of just five days looking to get back on track after Wednesday night’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Michael Olise netted a late free-kick to deny the Reds a tenth successive win in all competitions.

Had United held on against Patrick Vieira’s side, they would have arrived at the Emirates Stadium six points behind the league leaders, meaning the outcome of Sunday’s clash could have had an even bigger impact on the title race than first anticipated.

And speaking ahead of Sunday’s heavyweight clash, Odegaard praised United and their…