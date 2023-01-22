Akpoguma Subbed Off As Union Berlin Edge Hoffen

Super Eagles defender, Kevin Akpoguma was in action as Hoffenheim lost 3-1 to Union Berlin in Saturday’s Bundesliga game.

The Nigerian international, who was making his 13th appearance, had a decent performance.

He was later substituted in the 42nd minute for Pavel Kaderabek.

Hoffenheim took a shock lead in the 43rd minute through Ihlas Bebou before Danilho Doekhi levelled parity in the 73rd minute.

The host extended their lead in the 89th minute as Doekh grabbed his brace with a fine finish before Jamie Leweling took the game beyond the reach of Hoffenheim in the 96th minute.

The victory means, Union Berlin sit third on 30 points while Hoffenheim sit 12 on 18 points on the league table.

