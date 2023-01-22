Arsenal Vs Manchester United – Predictions And Match Preview

One of our expert tipster partners, Allsportspredictions.com, has more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Arsenal vs Manchester United – Today (Sunday, January 22) at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal and Manchester United will square off in the 21st matchday derby.

The Gunners are on the verge of winning their first league championship since the 2003/2004 campaign. They have a five-point lead over the defending champions, Manchester City, with a game in hand.

However, given that Manchester United, who are currently in third place, are currently eight points behind Arsenal, their potential loss here would make the competition much more exciting.

Also Read – Serie A: Osimhen Continues Scoring Streak As Napoli Beat Salernitana

Both teams are in a good mood for this match because they beat their biggest rivals last weekend. Despite giving up the game’s opening goal just after the hour mark, Manchester United displayed outstanding team spirit to come back against…