Arsenal Will Regret Not Signing Mudryk

Former Tottenham midfielder, Jermaine Jenas has blamed Arsenal for refusing to sign Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The 22-year-old came off the bench in the 55th minute of Chelsea’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool and showed some signs of a superstar in the making.

He replaced Lewis Hall shortly after half-time and showed glimpses of his potential.

Mudryk arrived as Chelsea’s fifth January signing, with Noni Madueke being their sixth of the window.

However, Jenas has told Arsenal they should have done more to secure Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk.

“I think Arsenal should have found a way to pay the money for Mudryk,” he said on Twitter, adding, “Jheeze he looks like a player.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.