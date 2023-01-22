Insurance Extend Unbeaten Streak; Lobi Stars, Akwa United Win Away

Bendel Insurance stayed unbeaten in the Nigeria Premier Football League edging out Kwara United 1-0 at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan.

Imade Osehenkhoe scored the winning goal in the 25th minute.

It was Osehenkhoe’s second goal in four league outings for the Benin Arsenal. this season.

Insurance are unbeaten on the road with two wins from two.

In Jos, Akwa United thrashed their hosts Nasarawa United 3-0.

It was the Promise Keepers first win of the campaign.

Ndifreke Effiong netted twice, while James Ajako scored the other goal.

Another away win was recorded at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

Lobi Stars defeated Abia Warriors 1-0 with Kumaga Suur scoring the decisive goal on 56 minutes.

At the Awka City Stadium, Rangers were forced to a 1-1 draw by Sunshine Stars.

Rangers went in front when Austin Ikemdinachi put the ball into his own net on 11…