‘Let’s Do This Boys’ —Kanu Charges Arsenal Players Ahead Man United Clash

Legendary Super Eagles striker Nwankwo Kanu has charged Arsenal players ahead today’s heavyweight Premier League encounter with Manchester United.

Arsenal will entertain United at the Emirates in this season’s reverse fixture.

In their first meeting at Old Trafford, United inflicted Arsenal’s first loss in the league thanks to a 3-1 win.

And the Gunners will be hoping to avenge the loss and maintain leadership in the league table.

Erik ten Hag’s side failed to close the gap on Arsenal after a late Michael Olise’s wonder free-kick denied them the three points.

And looking forward to the big clash at the Emirates, Kanu wrote on Twitter:”It’s match day. KAN U BELIEVE IT 💪Arsenal Vs Manchester. Let’s do this boys.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s lead over champions Manchester City could be cut to just points if Pep Guardiola’s men beat Wolverhampton Wanderers at Etihad today.

