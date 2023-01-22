Lookman Scores Brace Again, Bags Assist In Atalanta’s Draw

Ademola Lookman bagged another brace and also provided an assist in Atalanta’s 3-3 draw away to Juventus in the Serie A on Sunday.

Lookman has now netted two goals in each of his last three games for Atalanta.

Also, the Super Eagles forward has taken his tally in the Italian topflight to 11, just two goals behind compatriot and top scorer Victor Osimhen.

This was the first game since the 15-point penalty slammed on Juventus for inflated transfer fees to boost capital gains.

The draw saw Atalanta occupy fifth place on 35 points and Juventus climb to ninth on 23 points.

Atalanta took the lead on four minutes when Lookman hit a rocket from just inside the area, which Wojciech Szczesny attempted to parry but instead it squirmed between him and ended in the back of the net.

Argentina Qatar 2022 World Cup winner Angel Di Maria made it 1-1 in the 25th minute from the penalty spot following a foul by Ederson on Nicolò Fagioli.

Juventus then turned it around, going 2-1 up on 34…