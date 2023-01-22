Spalletti Creates New Serie A Record After Win At Salernitana

Victor Osimhen’s Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti created a new record in Serie A following Saturday’s win at Salernitana.

Goals from Osimhen and Giovanni Di Lorenzo earned Napoli a 2-0 win at Salernitana as they continue their push for a first Serie A title since 1990.

The win means Spalletti has now won 276 Serie A games as a coach, overtaking Carlo Ancelotti who is currently at Real Madrid.

And in recognising Spalletti’s feat, organiser of the Italian topflight, Serie A, wrote on Twitter“

Mister Spalletti: the manager with most #SerieA victories!

“With the win over Salernitana, Spalletti overtook Carlo Ancelotti as the manager with the most Serie A victories since Opta gathers data (1983/984).”

Napoli, on 50 points, are temporarily 12 points ahead of champions AC Milan who have a game in hand.

