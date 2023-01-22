‘They Will Be Difficult To Beat’ –Ancelotti Speaks Ahead

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that it will be difficult for his team to beat Athletic Bilbao in today’s La Liga clash.

Los Blancos suffered a 2-1 loss to Villarreal in their last league match on January 7, while Athletic were beaten 3-1 by Real Sociedad in their last top-flight contest on January 14.

This will be another huge test for Los Blancos, who have not been able to find their best form since returning to action following the 2022 World Cup.

Real Madrid will go to San Mames in scratchy form.

“We’ve taken into account what happened in the game against Villarreal,” said Ancelotti.

“It was a very good reaction. We made mistakes in the first half, but we’ve evaluated everything. We have to recover, watch videos and not make mistakes.

“The game in Bilbao will be difficult. We have to play like we did in the second half of the cup game – with intensity, ideas and not below par like we’ve done in recent games.

“This squad is…