I Won’t Force Chukwuemeka, Eze, Olise To Play

Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro says the likes of Carney Chukwuemeka, Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and others must show the right commitment to play for the team.

The trio along with Tosin Adarabioyo and Folarin Balogun are still eligible to play for the Super Eagles.

The likes of Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori and Bukayo Saka, who are of Nigerian descent have been capped by England at senior level.

Peseiro stated that it is important for the other players, who are still eligible to play for the Super Eagles to show maximum demand and determination.

“You receive some information or when you watch many players on TV or live, you can discover more players, more players, more players,” Peseiro told the Mirror.

“I was in some matches when I was in England to see some players, then at the same time we discover, ‘well that player can play for us, also’, normally…