Keane Slams Four Man United Players After Defeat To Arsenal

Manchester United legend Roy Keane was critical of four Red Devils players after Sunday’s 3-2 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening.

A 90th minute goal by Eddie Nketiah sealed a dramatic win for Arsenal who restore their five points lead over Manchester City.

The result means that United remain in fourth position in the Premier League table.

After the game, former United captain Keane slammed several Reds players for their performances against the league leaders, suggesting that it could be a reality check for the team.

The Irishman was critical of Scott McTominay – who came in for the suspended Casemiro – as well as defenders Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka and midfielder Fred.

“I think the last few days have been difficult with the dropping points last minute against Palace and the defeat today, so yeah, that’s what the game does to you,” Keane said on Sky Sports.

“United weren’t at their best but you think could they have hung on for…