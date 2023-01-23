Mudryk Will Be An Important Player For Chelsea –Azpilicueta

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has admitted that Mykhaylo Mudryk will play a crucial role in the team’s to make the top four of the Premier League.

Azpilicueta stated this on the backdrop of his impressive display against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

Recall that Mudryk made an immediate impression as a second-half substitute in Saturday’s 0-0 draw Anfield and his direct dribbling in tight spaces caused Liverpool real problems.

Azpilicueta said, “Mudryk has shown that he is a goal-oriented guy.

“He is very ambitious in football. He had half an hour at Anfield, which is not the easiest match to make a debut. But, as it seemed to me, Mykhaylo showed himself perfectly.

“It’s nice to see his energy. I think he will be an important player for us.”

Mudryk’s impact lifted the away end at Anfield and the 22-year-old could help lift the mood in the dressing room following some difficult results.

Chelsea are 10th in the Premier League, 10 points behind…