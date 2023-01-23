Nubari, Gbolahan, Lorelay Shine In Azimuth Junior Tennis Finals

The finals of the Azimuth Shipping Lines Junior Tennis Tournament produced some unprecedented winners including Gbolahan Olawale from Ondo State and Lorelay Holzendorf from Edo State. The pair were outstanding in the boys and girls 14 finals.

Even though he was already popular on Ondo State, not many people on the national scene could say they knew Gbolahan until he matched the more prominent David Edwards stroke for stroke and showed great resilience to win the boys 14 finals in two straight sets of 7-5, 6-1.

Also, Lorelay, another fantastic player whose grit and passion was obvious on the court, showed AJC gold-winning Ndidi Osaji that she was the better player, as she defeated her opponent 6-3, 6-4.

In the boys 12 finale, Chukwudubem Amasiam was ruthless against homeboy Peter Ubiebi, as he defeated the latter 6-3, 6-1 inside the centre court while crowd favourite and budding sensation, Mofifunoluwa Atilola, was outplayed by Emmanuella Kwange from Niger State, in the girls 12…