Selecting Right Players My Biggest Challenge As Super

Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro, has confessed that selecting the right players to prosecute games for the senior national team has been the biggest challenge of his coaching career.

Peseiro made this known on the backdrop of the array of stars such as Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise, Folarin Balogun, Carney Chukwuemeka, Tosin Adarabioyo, Noni Madueke among the numerous players of Nigeria’s decent eligible to play for the Eagles.

In a chat with The Mirror, the Portuguese tactician stated that he would extend invitations to players who have a passion to play for Nigeria, adding that it is not an easy task to select players.

“There are many, many players at the moment that can play for Nigeria. You receive some information or when you watch many players on TV or live, you can discover more players, more players, more players,” Peseiro said in an interview with the Mirror

“I was in some matches when I was in England to see some players, then at the same time, we…