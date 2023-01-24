Everton Plot Move For Ziyech

Everton have indicated interest to sign Chelsea winger, Hakim Ziyech this winter.

The Daily Mail says Everton are showing interest in Ziyech.

The Moroccan international has started both of the Londoners’ last two Premier League games, but has somewhat fallen down the pecking order at the club in recent times as Chelsea continue to splash the cash in attacking areas.

Ziyech started only 14 of 38 top-flight fixtures last campaign and is now understood to be a target for numerous clubs.

Everton are among the teams understood to be keen on the 29-year-old, which would be an initial loan deal.

Everton are number 19 on the Premier League table after acquiring 15 points from 20 games.

