It Will Be Difficult For Jesus To Bench Nketiah –Hargreaves

Former Manchester City midfielder, Owen Hargreaves, has disclosed that it will be difficult for Gabriel Jesus to retain his starting shirt at Arsenal after Eddie Nketiah’s impressive performance for the team in his absence.

Recall that Nketiah netted a brace for Arsenal in their 3-2 win over Man United on Sunday.

Speaking during Kelly and Wrighty Show, the former England international stated that Nketiah has made the spot his own and that it will take element of injury for him to be benched in the Arsenal starting line up.

“I think now his teammates are going to see him in a different light. As much as they probably love him and respect him, when you score two goals against Manchester United like that, you put yourself in a different category,” Hargreaves told The

“You are not an academy player anymore. You are an established player.

“When Gabriel Jesus comes back, you could probably flip a coin. Is he going to walk back into the side? I have been blown away by…