Real Madrid Target Move For Osimhen

Laliga outfit, Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing a deal for Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen.

The Los Blancos believe Osimhen could be a replacement for the talismanic striker Karim Benzema as the veteran ages.

Osimhen has been one of the best strikers in Europe this term scoring 13 goals and providing three assists in 15 Serie A games.

Mondo Napoli reports that the 24 year old is valued at about €140 million by his club Napoli.

He has caught the eye of several high-profile clubs like Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United in recent times.

Osimhen has racked up 14 goals and four assists in 19 games across all competitions for Napoli this campaign.

