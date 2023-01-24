Ronaldo Is The Real GOAT –Ighalo

Former Manchester United striker, Odion Ighalo, has described Cristiano Ronaldo as the Greatest player Of All Time (GOAT), adding that he admires the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

The Nigerian international stated this in an interview with Oma Sports TV, where he said he has too much respect for Ronaldo.

“Ronaldo is a legend. He is the best, for me, is the GOAT,” Ighalo told Oma Sports TV.

“I have too much respect for him, admiration for him.

“He is going to play for his own team and he will score goals and me, I am going to play for my own team and I will score goals.

“So we will see how it goes. I wish him all the best in Al-Nassr, then I will do my job for Al-Hilal and we will see at the end of the season.”

