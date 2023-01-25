Aribo Missing As Newcastle Pip Southampton In Carabao Cup Semi Final First Leg

Super Eagles midfielder, Joe Aribo was conspicuously missing as Newcastle United defeated Southampton 1-0 in the first leg of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

The Nigerian international has made two appearance in the competition and yet to score a goal.

Newcastle’s Joelinton was a central figure, seeing a first-half goal contentiously ruled out for handball then blazing over an open goal when it seemed easier to score, before hitting the target to make Eddie Howe’s side firm favourites to reach Wembley

Newcastle will now be favourites to reach their first major Wembley final since the FA Cup in 1999 as they attempt to end a trophy drought stretching back to the 1969 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup win.

Southampton, who had what they thought was an equaliser from Adam Armstrong disallowed for handball by VAR, saw their night of frustration complete when defender Duje Caleta-Car was sent off in the closing minutes for a second yellow card.

The two sides meet at St James’ Park in the…