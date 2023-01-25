Aubameyang On Aston Villa Radar

Chelsea striker, Pierre Emerrick-Aubameyang, has been linked to another Premier League side Aston Villa in the current January transfer window.

According to The Athletic, Villa are on the search for a new striker. Aston Villa manager Unai Emery who coached Aubameyang at Arsenal is said to be keen on securing the deal.

Aubameyang joined Barcelona in February 2022 and transferred to Chelsea in September 2022 after Robert Lewandowski arrived at Camp Nou.

Also Read: Lookman Makes Serie A Team Of The Week

He played for Arsenal between 2018 and 2022.

The 33-year-old hasn’t been a regular at Stamford Bridge this season. He has scored one goal in 11 Premier League games for the Blues so far this term, and has two goals and one assist to his name in six Champions League matches.

Aston Villa are currently in 11th position on the Premier League table on 28 points from 20 matches.

By Toju Sote



Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in…