FIFA Unveils Official Match Ball

With 117 days to the kickoff of the 2023 Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia, FIFA has officially unveiled the match ball for the game.

Recall that the Official Match Ball of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 was launched in spectacular fashion in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia, travelling over the iconic Sydney skyline by helicopter before arriving at Marks Park overlooking Bondi Beach.

The ninth successive football produced by adidas for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, OCEAUNZ’s design is inspired by the unique natural landscapes of the two host nations, with visuals nodding to the vast mountains of Aotearoa New Zealand and Australia’s connection with the Indian Ocean.

The ball is a celebration of the cultures of both host countries and features designs by Aboriginal artist, Chern’ee Sutton, and Māori artist, Fiona Collis. Their art is also part of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 brand identity, Beyond Greatness™.

Speaking about the launch of OCEAUNZ, FIFA…