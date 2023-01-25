Like Troost-Ekong, Okoye Should Seek A Loan Move

Former Nigerian winger, Tijani Babangida has advised Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye to follow in the footstep of William Troost-Ekong by seeking a loan move out of Watford this winter transfer window.

The shot-stopper, who has been capped 16 times at international level by Nigeria, has not yet made a single Championship appearance for Watford this season.

Though he has made one appearance for the Hornets this term, in the EFL Cup against MK Dons.

Recall that Troost-Ekong on Tuesday joined Serie A side, Salernitana from Watford on a loan move.

In a chat with Completesports.com, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist stated that Okoye should take the bold decision of moving on loan to another club where he will be playing regularly.

He advised the former Rotterdam goalkeeper to follow in the footsteps of Troost-Ekong in a bid to make himself relevant in the Super Eagles.

“I really expected Okoye to seek for a loan move out of Watford considering the fact that he has been…