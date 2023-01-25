Lorient have accepted Olympic Marseille’s offer for their Nigerian import, Terem Moffi.

The former Ligue 1 champions now have to convince the striker, who rather favours a move to OGC Nice to accept the deal.

Premier League outfit, West Ham United are the club, who submitted bid for Moffi.

Read Also: Lorient, Marseille Reach Agreement On Moffi’s Transfer

According to French news outlet, L’Equipe, Marseille will pay €15m plus €5m in add-ons for the forward.

Bamba Dieng will also move to Lorient as part of the deal.

Only a few details remain to be sorted before the transfer is concluded.

Moffi has scored 12 goals in 18 league appearances for Lorient this season.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.