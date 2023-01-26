2023 U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets To Know Group Opponents February 1st

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets will know their group stage opponents at the 2023 CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Algeria on Wednesday, February 1st.

This was disclosed in a statement released on CAF’s website on Wednesday.

The statement read: “The final draw for the TotalEnergies U-17 Africa Cup of Nations Algeria 2023 will be conducted on Wednesday 01 February at the Cercle National de l’Armée in Algiers, Algeria.

“The ceremony is scheduled at 12:00 local time (11:00 GMT, 13:00 Cairo time) and will be live on CAF’s digital platforms and partner TV channels.

“The draw follows the qualifiers that took place across the continent. Eleven teams have joined hosts Algeria for the final U17 tournament: Morocco, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Senegal, Mali, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Congo and Zambia.

“The U-17 Africa Cup of Nations will be held in Algeria from 29 April to 19 May in the cities of Algiers, Constantine and Annaba, which are currently hosting the…