Ajax Vs FC Volendam – Predictions And Match Preview

Ajax vs FC Volendam – Ajax enter this contest after a 1-1 Eredivisie draw with Feyenoord. Only Davy Klaassen (71′) was listed as an Ajax player on the scoresheet. For Feyenoord, a goal was scored by Igor Paixo (34′).

Ajax, led by Alfred Schreuder, have scored nine goals in their past six games, for an average of 1.5 goals per game.

After losing to Excelsior in their last Eredivisie match, FC Volendam and their traveling fans will be hoping for a better result in this one.

Damon Mirani (18′ own goal) was the only player from FC Volendam to register a goal. For Excelsior, Marouan Azarkan scored in the 80th minute.

In recent games between FC Volendam and other teams, at least one team has usually lost. It has occurred five times in their last six games, according to an…