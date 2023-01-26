Falcons To Face Mexico, Colombia, Costa Rica

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will take part in a four-nation tournament tagged Revelations Cup Mexico, Completesports.com reports.

This was revealed in a press conference held in Mexico today (Wednesday) and published on the Mexico national team’s Twitter handle.

According to organisers of the tournament, it will hold from February 15th to 22nd, 2023.

The tournament will be in a round robin format and the team with the most points will emerge winner.

The Falcons will compete against hosts Mexico Costa Rica and Colombia in the tournament.

Present at the press conference were Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum and also coaches of Colombia, Costa Rica and Mexico women’s national teams.

Falcons coach Waldrum expressed his delight that the Falcons will come up against top opposition as they prepare for this year’s women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

“We are very excited for the invitation to the @RevCupMexico. As an American, I know Mexico and Costa Rica very…