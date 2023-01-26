Kimpembe Shocked After Being Replaced As PSG’s Vice Captain

France defender Presnel Kimpembe has revealed that he was not made aware of the decision of Paris Saint-Germain to make Kylian Mbappé vice-captain at his expense.

Kimpembe has however maintained that he will always respect the decision amid claims that a fallout could be brewing in the dressing room.

On Monday, Mbappe scored five goals in PSG’s 7-0 demolishing of sixth-tier Pays de Cassel in the French Cup.

In the absence of first-team captain Marquinhos, and deputies Presnel Kimpembe and Marco Verratti, Mbappe was handed the armband in the night’s affair.

However, PSG head coach Christopher Galtier revealed that Mbappe has been the vice-captain since the summer and, as a result, it was just standard procedure for the him to lead in the absence of the team captain.

Galtier claims have since come as a shock to many, especially for Kimpembe who has been the second in command in recent…