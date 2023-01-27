2023 Australian Open: Sabalenka Defeats Linette To Reach First-Ever Grand Slam Final

Aryna Sabalenka reached her first-ever Grand Slam final appearance after beating Magda Linette 7-6 (7-1) 6-2 in the Australian Open semi-final on Thursday.

Sabalenka, 24, defeated her Polish counterpart in a game that lasted just over one hour and 30 minutes.

The world number five showed her relentless power throughout the game after an enthralling first set which went to a tie break – before the Belarusian eased to victory 7-1.

She then dominated the second set, winning 6-2, to reach her maiden Grand Slam final.

Sabalenka will now face Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in this year’s Australian Open final.

To get to the final Rybakina defeated Victoria Azarenka 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 earlier on Thursday.

Commenting after reaching her first-ever Grand Slam final, Sabalenka said:“I’m super happy that I was able to get this win, she’s (Linette) an unbelievable player, she played really great tennis.

"I didn't start really well and then in the tie-break I found my rhythm,…



Source: Complete Sports

