Agoye Pleads Clemency For Embattled Rangers Coach, Maikaba

Sunshine Stars coach, Edith Agoye, has pleaded to Rangers International’s management and supporters to take it easy on their coach, Abdu Maikaba, after leading the Akure side to compound the woes of the Flying Antelopes in Awka on matchday 3 of the NPFL, Completesports.com reports.

The home side, Rangers International, drew 1-1 with Sunshine Stars last Sunday at the Awka City Stadium to further exacerbate their lean league fortunes in the new NPFL season – one point from three matches so far.

A disenchanted Rangers supporters physically assaulted Maikaba during the halftime of the match. And Agoye felt sympathetic following the sorry situation a professional colleague found himself.

“We played against Rangers, one of the strong powers in Nigerian football and we were able to hold them. This Rangers is being coached by one of the best coaches in Nigeria,” Agoye, a former Shooting Stars coach, started during an exclusive chat with…