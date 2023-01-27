Epe 10km/5km Road Race To Hold February 19

Following the just concluded Third edition of the community marathon series tagged Asaba 10km Road Race which took place in the capital city of Delta state with participants from various states across the country, organizers of the road race are set to organize the 4th edition of the community marathon series tagged EPE RUN holding in Epe Town, Lagos State on the 19thof February 2023.

The 4th edition received the endorsement of HIS Royal Majesty, The Oloja and paramount ruler of Epe Land, Oba Kamorudeen Ishola Animashaun.

According to the monarch, Epe community is ready to welcome athletes both home and abroad and also ready to give the organizers every necessary support towards a successful event.

According to the chief organizer Moses Nwanze, the 4th edition of the program will feature both 10km and 5km races respectively.

Unlike previous editions, the 4th edition will be opened to runners from different parts of the country including foreigners in a 10km and 5km oad…