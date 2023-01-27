Mixed Martial Arts Fighters Lagos Spirit Warrior Championship

The anticipation has built sky high as prized fighters in this year’s Akalaka Spirit of the Warrior Mixed Martial Arts MMA championship hit Lagos.

The international premium entertainment showpiece tagged Battle of the Gladiators MMA Cage Fight comes up this Saturday 28 January 2023 at Muson Center Onikan Lagos from 7pm.

The Ghanaian trio of Jerry Otoo, Edmund Akhator and champion Richard ‘Boyka’ Asiedu arrived the never sleeping city of Lagos yesterday.

Lurking around for Boyka is his Nigerian opponent Onem Richard The Black Panther who flew in from Portharcourt, ready to collide with his Ghanaian rival in the Championship main event.

The lady warriors are not left out of the list of arrivals.

Togolese champion Cynthia Jibidar bounced into the centre of excellence as Lagos is also known as with her veteran coach Pitbull while her opponent and Nigeria judo champion Terlumun Doose stormed into Lagos from Benue, looking ready.

