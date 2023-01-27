Troost-Ekong Seeks Debut Win As Salernitana Visit Lecce

Super Eagles defender, William Troost-Ekong will be hoping to help Salernitana secure the three points as the team face Lecce in today’s Serie A clash.

The Nigerian international, who is expected to be in action, joined Salernitana from Watford on Tuesday after three seasons with the Hornets.

Recall that Salernitana are currently 16th on Serie A log with 18 points.

Salernitana currently boasts the worst defence in Serie A having conceded 37 goals in 19 games. The club’s woes were worsened last week when an Ademola Lookman-inspired Atalanta handed the strugglers an 8-2 thrashing at the Gewiss Stadium.

And on Saturday, Victor Osimhen scored the second goal as Napoli ran out 2-0 winners of Salernitana.

However, the Super Eagles defender will be hoping to solve the team’s leaking defence by making it water-tight.

