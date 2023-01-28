Arteta Gives Update On Partey’s Injury After Arsenal’s FA Cup Defeat To Man City

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has given update on the injury Thomas Partey suffered in Friday night’s FA Cup third round defeat to Manchester City.

Partey was in Arsenal’s starting line-up for the clash against City at the Etihad but did not appear for the second half and was replaced by Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Partey’s absence was evidence as the Gunners struggled to maintain the same momentum from the first half and went on to lose 1-0 thanks to Nathan Ake’s strike.

And speaking after the game, Arteta confirmed that Partey indeed sustained an injury and will have to undergo a scan.

“He felt something and we didn’t want to take any risks so he could not continue.

“He had some discomfort and it was getting worse and worse. He could not continue and he was not comfortable to continue.

“No initial diagnosis. Saturday or the day after it will have to be an MRI scan and we’ll see what he has.”

Arteta admitted that Arsenal could bring in someone before the close of…