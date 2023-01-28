Cremonese Suffer Home Defeat Against Inter Milan

David Okereke was on target but it was not enough as Cremonese lost 2-1 to visiting Inter Milan in the Serie A on Saturday.

Okereke has now scored five goals in the Italian elite division while Cyriel Dessers came on in the 60th minute.

It was Cremonese’s 12th league defeat (eight draws) without a single victory after 20 league games played this season.

Cremonese remain bottom with eight points while Inter Milan climb up to second spot on 40 points, 10 points behind leaders Napoli.

Cremonese took the lead on 11 minutes with their first foray forward, an extraordinary Okereke strike from distance that looped and dipped right into the far top corner.

In the 21st minute Inter equalised is though Lautaro Martinez before grabbing his brace on 65 minutes to seal the win.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…